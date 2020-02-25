Delhi CAA riots: Police's role comes under cloud as videos surface on social media

While tributes poured in for Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in city violence evoking anger and outrage on social media, role of some of the cops has also come under cloud as several videos surfaced on social media on Tuesday, suggesting their complicity with the rioters in some of the violence-hit areas in the national capital.

In one video footage, shared by several Twitter users, some men-in-khaki in riot gears were seen torturing five injured men and making one of them sing the national anthem. One of the cops in the video was seen kicking one of the injured man lying on the ground while the other cop asking the man if he still wanted 'Azadi'.

In another video, a man was seen praising the Delhi Police as his companions hurled stones at a group of people on the other side while chanting Jai Shri Ram.

In one of the video footage, rioters were seen pelting stones in the presence of the policemen.

Lal, who died on-duty during violence in Delhi's Bhajanpura area, was paid tribute at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp here in the national capital.

During his last rites, he was given a Gun Salute. Delhi police chief Amulya Patnaik joined over 1000 policemen to pay their tribute to the head constable, who had been shot by the rioters on Monday.