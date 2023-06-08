Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, L-G V K Saxena jointly inaugurate GGSIPU campus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday jointly inaugurated the east Delhi campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

The inauguration became a flashpoint between the AAP-led city government and Lieutenant Governor after both sides claimed that they would inaugurate the newly built campus. Both the parties accused one another of trying to take undue credit for the new campus of the university.

