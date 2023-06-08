Kejriwal, Saxena jointly inaugurate GGSIPU campus

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, L-G V K Saxena jointly inaugurate GGSIPU campus

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2023, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 11:56 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. Credit: DH Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday jointly inaugurated the east Delhi campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. 

The inauguration became a flashpoint between the AAP-led city government and Lieutenant Governor after both sides claimed that they would inaugurate the newly built campus. Both the parties accused one another of trying to take undue credit for the new campus of the university.

More details are awaited. 

