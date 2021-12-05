Delhi cops arrest gangster planning courtroom shoot-out

The special cell of the Delhi Police arrested Deepak Dhankar, a history-sheeter associated with the Kapil Sangwan Gang, an official said on Sunday, adding that they have averted another courtroom shoot-out similar to the Rohini court shoot-out in September. Gangster Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was killed by two assailants in a courtroom in September.

The police said they ascertained that Dhankar was planning a shoot-out while questioning him and that he had procured the arms and ammunition for murdering Manjeet Mahal and his brother Sanjay Mahal over personal rivalry.

Furnishing details of Dhankar's arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh, said that they were tipped off about Dhankar's arrival at Kakrola village of Delhi on December 3, following which they laid a trap.

"About 2 pm, Deepak Dhankar, sitting in a Celerio car, was spotted coming from the Najafgarh side. He was signalled to stop the car but when he sensed police presence, he whipped out his pistol and aimed it at the police team. Members of the police team rushed towards the car, overpowered the accused and disarmed him," the official said.

The cops recovered one .32 semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges from his possession.

Also Read — Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance of Rohini Court shootout

Further sharing details about the criminal activities and rivalry between both the gangs, the official informed that Dhankar was involved in at least six criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery/dacoity, car-jacking, trespass, criminal intimidation, assault on police, conspiracy, extortion and possession of arms in Delhi and Haryana.

According to the police, gangster Manjeet Mahal has a fierce rivalry with Kapil Sangwan, another gangster, in South-West Delhi. In retaliation for the murder of one Sunil, Sangwan's brother-in-law in December 2015 by Manjeet Mahal, Nafe alias Mantri, Dharmender and their other associates, the gang members of the rival gang led by Sangwan shot dead Nafe's father and severely injured his wife and mother on the same day in their house in Najafgarh.

Thereafter, Sangwan and his associates gunned down the father and brother of Dharmender, an associate of Manjeet Mahal who was earlier arrested in Sunil's murder case.

After the arrest of Kapil Sangwan, Deepak Dhankar, Krishan, Ankush and Bhalu had taken command of the gang. With the help of their other associates, they gunned down Manjeet Mahal's father in Mitraon village of Delhi in January 2017.

The police said that more than eight people have been murdered so far due to the gang rivalry over the past six years.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: