Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain's bail plea tomorrow

Delhi court agrees to hear Satyendar Jain's bail plea on October 28

Jain, arrested by ED for corruption charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in judicial custody

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 27 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 19:53 ist
Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Delhi court on Thursday agreed to hear the bail application of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on October 28.

Special judge Vikas Dhull, who was earlier scheduled to hear the plea on October 31, advanced the matter on an application moved by the accused.

"It is submitted by the ED that they have no objection to the allowing of an application filed on behalf of accused A-1 (Jain) seeking preponement of the next date of hearing from October 31 to 28. In the facts, said application is allowed," the judge said.

Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for corruption charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in judicial custody.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The court had earlier allowed the application moved by the ED seeking permission to question Jain in the excise policy case, following which the agency quizzed Jain on September 16 inside the jail.

Recently the court also took cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife, and eight others including four firms in connection with the money laundering case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Satyendar Jain
India News
Delhi

What's Brewing

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

 