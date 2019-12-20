Delhi: Dozen flights delayed, diverted due to fog

At least five flights were diverted and around a dozen were delayed in the national capital due to dense fog on Friday morning. Over 100 trains were also running late by up to two hours.

The visibility was zero at Palam where the Indira Gandhi International Airport is located at 5:30 am though it later improved to 50 metres later.

"Due to ongoing bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. All CAT-II complaint pilots are able to operate," Delhi airport said in a tweet at 10 am.

Earlier in the morning, it said while take-offs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations.