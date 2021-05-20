Delhi: Fire breaks out on third floor of ESI Hospital, all patients evacuated safely

A fire broke out on the third floor of ESI Hospital in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh. All the patients were evacuated safely when the fire broke out.
Delhi: A fire breaks out on the third floor of ESI Hospital, Punjabi Bagh. Seven fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fImBsJJfov
— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021
More to follow...
