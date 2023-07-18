Delhi flood: ITO area opened for traffic

Delhi flood: ITO area opened for traffic

Vehicles started plying on both carriageways of the road on Tuesday, officials said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2023, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 12:06 ist
Delhi ITO road. Credit: Twitter/@AtishiAAP

The traffic situation in the ITO area of the national capital returned to normal on Tuesday with the opening of the stretch, ending the woes of commuters from East Delhi to the central parts of the city.

Vehicular movement was restricted in the water-logged ITO area last week after a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department was damaged due to the overflowing Yamuna river.

Also Read | Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark

One carriageway of the Vikas Marg was opened on Monday evening. Vehicles started plying on both carriageways of the road on Tuesday, officials said.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi shared a video of the busy ITO stretch on Twitter and said, "Happy to share that traffic is back to normal at ITO."

The national capital battled its worst flood-like situation last week after the water level in the Yamuna river reached a record high, inundating several parts of the city.

According to official data, 26,784 people were evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of Delhi of whom around 18,416 are staying in 47 relief camps. The others were shifted to the places of their choice.

