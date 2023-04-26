Delhi government to develop over 2,000 digital classrooms, tender floated for project

The Delhi government will develop more than 2,000 digital classrooms at a cost of over Rs 65 crore and it has floated a tender for the project, officials said.

The classrooms for students from Classes 6 to 12 will have Wi-Fi routers, 75 inch or above interactive display panels and personal computers. The work will be carried out in existing classrooms of schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender, and eligibility bids will be opened on May 17. The work will be carried out at an expenditure of Rs 65.43 crore, the officials said.

Initially, smart classrooms will be for Classes 6 to 12 and later, the facility will be available for other classes too, they said.

According to official documents, the interactive display will be installed with complete full-HD animated digital content for all Classes 1 to 12 as per the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum valid for five years.

The PWD has also said that animated multimedia content should be available in Hindi and English for all subjects, including practice question bank for Math, EVS, Science, Social Sciences (History, Civics, Geography, Political Science), English Grammar and Hindi Vyakarana, with licence of five years.

"The content should also include NCERT course books of all subjects in both English and Hindi medium pre-loaded for classes 1st to 12th and pre-activated with auto updation along with be bilingual menu reporting dashboard. The content provider should possess an IPR of the developed content to avoid any copyright issues in future," according to the documents.

The department said in addition to state board course books, a digital book library in both Hindi and English on stories, emotional development, personal growth, life skills, national heritage and other aspects of holistic student development should be offered as supplementary material for teachers and students.

The interactive display will have digital content from FIITJEE, VMC, BYJU’s, i-dream, Gyan Versha, including practice question banks in both Hindi and English, according to the officials.

The display panel will have finger or pen touch facility along with USB ports and HDMI, palm eraser, QR Code Sharing option, Screen Capture features.

Last year in February, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated 12,430 classrooms and said building them was akin to constructing 250 schools.