'Delhi govt taking steps to restructure SCERT, DIET'

Delhi govt taking important steps to restructure SCERT, DIET: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said the Delhi government focused on teachers training in the last few years including increasing posts and salaries in SCERT

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 14 2021, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 19:28 ist
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the government is taking important steps to restructure the State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

"We have to prepare teachers who can inculcate an inquisitive habit in our children and empower them to ask questions in the classrooms. The children should have the courage to demand truth and fill in the gaps of what they have learnt so far.

"Only teachers can transform our society. It is then important to instil the right spirit in our teachers, and we can only achieve this through teacher training," Sisodia said at a programme on the restructuring of SCERT and DIET.

"Government is taking important steps to restructure SCERT and DIET. A country's advancement in education depends only on the efforts of its teachers. This is the case in countries that are lauded for their quality education systems and it is because those countries have focused on developing and training their teachers," he added.

Sisodia said the Delhi government focused on teachers training in the last few years including increasing posts and salaries in SCERT.

"We have increased the posts and salaries in SCERT to instil a sense of respect for the talent that comes into the system. They have been given the UGC-scale pays," he said.

He said Delhi is the only state in this country where SCERT is given this scale and honour. The increase in SCERT from 509 posts to 1,295 posts and arranging the pay-scale and designation as per NCERT is also included, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Manish Sisodia
Education

What's Brewing

Explainer: Barring Trump from holding office again

Explainer: Barring Trump from holding office again

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

 