Delhi govt to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families

The situation in Delhi on Sunday was slightly better though some areas remained submerged.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2023, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 21:34 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with people at a flood relief camp following monsoon rains, at Mori Gate in New Delhi, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Delhi government will provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families.

Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings.

Also Read | Delhi floods: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hits out at AAP over 'blame game

"A financial aid of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each family affected by the floods," Kejriwal said.

 

