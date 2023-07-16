Delhi govt to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Delhi government will provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families.
Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings.
Also Read | Delhi floods: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hits out at AAP over 'blame game
"A financial aid of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each family affected by the floods," Kejriwal said.
यमुना किनारे रहने वाले कई बेहद गरीब परिवारों का काफ़ी नुक़सान हुआ है। कुछ परिवारों का तो पूरे घर का सामान बह गया।
1. आर्थिक मदद के तौर पर हर बाढ़ पीड़ित परिवार को दस हज़ार रुपये प्रति परिवार देंगे
2. जिनके काग़ज़ जैसे आधार कार्ड आदि बह गये, उनके लिए स्पेशल कैंप लगाए जायेंगे…
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 16, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals
Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated
Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free
All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift
How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi
Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday
Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities