Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covaxin: Atishi

Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covaxin for 45-plus age group: Atishi

There are many people who don't have smartphones and can't register online, she said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2021, 20:00 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 20:00 ist
A notice placed on the gate of a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination center mentions non availability of the Covaxin vaccine until further orders in New Delhi on May 13, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

AAP MLA Atishi said on Monday that Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covaxin left for the 45 plus age group and they will have to temporarily shut down centres administering it.

The centres administering Covaxin to the 18-44 age group have been closed.

While issuing the vaccination bulletin, Atishi said that Delhi also started walk-in vaccinations for 45-plus, healthcare workers and frontline workers from Monday.

There are many people who don't have smartphones and can't register online, she said, adding that there were 97 schools where such centres have been opened.

Also read: Delhi reports 4,524 new Covid cases, positivity rate dips to 8.42%

"We will have five days stock of Covishield, but less than a day's stock of Covaxin for 45 plus age group after today's vaccination," she said.

Atishi said they have only four days of Covishield left for the 18-44 age group.

"We urge the Centre to supply us vaccines for the 18-44 age group since the new strain of coronavirus is affecting the young people," she said. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Atishi
AAP
Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covaxin

Related videos

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 