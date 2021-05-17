Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covaxin for 45-plus age group: Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi said on Monday that Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covaxin left for the 45 plus age group and they will have to temporarily shut down centres administering it.

The centres administering Covaxin to the 18-44 age group have been closed.

While issuing the vaccination bulletin, Atishi said that Delhi also started walk-in vaccinations for 45-plus, healthcare workers and frontline workers from Monday.

There are many people who don't have smartphones and can't register online, she said, adding that there were 97 schools where such centres have been opened.

"We will have five days stock of Covishield, but less than a day's stock of Covaxin for 45 plus age group after today's vaccination," she said.

Atishi said they have only four days of Covishield left for the 18-44 age group.

"We urge the Centre to supply us vaccines for the 18-44 age group since the new strain of coronavirus is affecting the young people," she said.