NIA response sought on plea for 'PFI members' FIR copy

Delhi HC asks NIA to respond to plea for FIR copy lodged against alleged PFI members

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on October 10

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2022, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 14:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Delhi High Court on Friday sought the NIA's response to a plea seeking a copy of the FIR registered against alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in a case lodged under UAPA.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta issued the notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a petition filed by one Mohd Yusuff, who was arrested from his residence in Chennai on September 22 in the case lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on October 10.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Delhi High Court
India News
PFI
Popular Front of India

What's Brewing

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

 