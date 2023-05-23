Delhi HC sets aside city Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to call for re-election of members of MCD standing committee

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside city Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to call for re-election of members of MCD standing committee and directed her to disclose forthwith the results of polls held on February 24.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time
Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism
Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral
Paris Olympics ticket prices mar image of Games for all
DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration
'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic
Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world