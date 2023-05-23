Delhi HC sets aside MCD standing panel re-election move

Delhi HC sets aside city Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to call for re-election of members of MCD standing committee

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 23 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 14:39 ist
Delhi High Court. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside city Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to call for re-election of members of MCD standing committee and directed her to disclose forthwith the results of polls held on February 24.

