Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain meets injured people at GTB hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited GTB hospital here on Saturday to meet people injured in the communal violence in the northeast district of the national capital.

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

"I came here to meet the injured people. A total of 45 patients are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stable now and they will be provided compensation as announced by the government," Jain told reporters.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of people who lost their lives in the violence. The Delhi government will also provide Rs 5 lakh in case of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for minor injuries.