Delhi High Court allows Manish Sisodia to meet ailing wife

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, an accused in the liquor policy scam case, to meet his ailing wife between 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma passed the order on the application filed by Sisodia, seeking interim bail plea in both the CBI and ED cases in view of his wife's poor medical condition.

The court also asked the Enforcement Directorate to furnish a status report in the matter, while allowing Sisodia to be taken to meet his wife in custody.

It also told Sisodia not to interact with the media in any manner and not meet anyone else except his family members. The court also said he should not have access to phone or the internet.

The ED, led by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju opposed the grant of interim bail.

Raju said Sisodia can visit his wife in a police escort.

"He held 18 portfolios as minister and did not have time to visit his wife. Now he is creating all these grounds to get bail," Raju said.

He said that Sisodia had withdrawn his interim bail plea just a few days back and now he has come with the similar plea.

On May 30, the High Court had dismissed a plea for bail moved by Sisodia saying the charges against him are very serious in nature.

The petitioner is not entitled to bail in view of "gravity" and "serious allegations of the misconduct", it had said.

The case related to framing of a new excise policy in Delhi in lieu of illegal gains and kickbacks.

The CBI had on February 26, this year arrested Sisodia, besides several others, in the case registered on August 17, 2022 under Section 120B IPC and Section 7 and other provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He was also separately arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in connection with the scam.