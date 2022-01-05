Delhi logs 10,665 Covid cases, positivity at 11.88%

Delhi logs 10,665 Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 11.88%

On Tuesday, the city had recorded 5,481 cases, and a case positivity rate of 8.37 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2022, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 19:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File photo

Delhi on Wednesday logged 10,665 Covid cases, the highest since May 12, and eight deaths with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent, officials said.

On Tuesday, the city had recorded 5,481 cases, almost half of Wednesday's count, and a case positivity rate of 8.37 per cent.

The Delhi government announced a weekend curfew on Tuesday to curb the sharp spike in the number of cases.

