Delhi logs 10,665 Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 11.88%

Delhi on Wednesday logged 10,665 Covid cases, the highest since May 12, and eight deaths with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent, officials said.
On Tuesday, the city had recorded 5,481 cases, almost half of Wednesday's count, and a case positivity rate of 8.37 per cent.
The Delhi government announced a weekend curfew on Tuesday to curb the sharp spike in the number of cases.
