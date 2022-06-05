Delhi logs minimum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius, heatwave conditions likely

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday as the city is poised to experience heatwave conditions at isolated places during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity was 23 per cent at 8.30 am.
The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with heatwave conditions at isolated places and strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day.
Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature touched 43.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature touched 28.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health
Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas
Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past
Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu
Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating
Seeing the environment from a gender lens
Going green is the new red, period.