Delhi Metro's Magenta and Grey lines resume services

Delhi Metro's Magenta and Grey lines resume services 

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 11 2020, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 11:03 ist
A worker sanitizes a metro train at Kashmere Gate Metro Station after the metro services resumed. Credit: PTI

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line and Grey Line resumed operations on Friday after being closed for 173 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

Services started at 7 am as part of the second stage of the graded reopening of Delhi Metro, which was closed on March 22 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In this stage, trains will operate in two batches of six-hour each from 7 am to 1 pmand 4-10 pm. 

Delhi Metro's Red, Violet, Green lines to resume services

Services on other lines which had reopened under stage one from Monday through Thursday will now also follow the stage two schedule.

Yellow Line and Rapid Metro were the first ones to be reopened on Monday, followed by Blue Line and Pink Line resuming services on Wednesday.

Covid-19: Delhi Metro's Red, Violet, Green Lines resume after nearly 6 months

On Thursday, Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line were made operational.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DMRC
Delhi Metro
Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

Vanishing wildlife cause for worry

Vanishing wildlife cause for worry

Covid-19: The line dance of the pandemic

Covid-19: The line dance of the pandemic

An ingenious helicopter on Mars

An ingenious helicopter on Mars

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

 