Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector tests positive for COVID-19

Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2020, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 12:41 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

A 49-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector of Delhi Police has been tested positive for COVID-19

ASI Jeet Singh, posted with the traffic wing in South Delhi's Hauz Khas circle, had developed cough and fever on April 1 and was sent to AIIMS for a check-up where doctors advised him to be under 14-days home quarantine. 

Delhi Police spokesperson Additional Commissioner MS Randhawa said Singh's test results that came on Tuesday showed he was infected by COVID-19. 

Singh's case was among the 51 fresh cases reported in the national capital on Tuesday, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 576. Nine persons have died due to COVID-19 in the capital so far, including two who breathed their last on Tuesday. 

During his quarantine period, Singh was staying at his house in Kalkaji. 

Soon after his test results were out, Singh was shifted to the COVID-19 ward of Safdarjung Hospital. 

The authorities of Safdarjung hospital have noted all the details of his health history and his family members. Three traffic staff working with him in duty have been asked to self-isolate for the next 14 days, Randhawa said. 

The Station House Officer of Kalkaji police station has intimated Health Department about the test results to take further measures like contact tracing as well as initiate measures that need to be taken in the locality where Singh lives.

