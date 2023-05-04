Delhi Police says no force used against wrestlers, claims 5 personnel injured; AAP terms it lie

The Delhi Police on Thursday denied allegations that its personnel were drunk and used force against protesting wrestlers during a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between police and some grapplers, but the Aam Aadmi Party accused them of spreading lies.

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said five police personnel were injured in the Wednesday night ruckus. The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head.

Update on incident of Jantar Matter during the night of 03/05/2023: Sufficient women officers were on duty during the night On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. 5 police personnel sustained injuries during night scuffle. — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) May 4, 2023

"A sufficient number of women officers were on duty during the night. On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the scuffle. No force was used by police personnel against the protestors. Regarding injury to one protestor, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet," the DCP tweeted from his official handle.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the tweet has "three lies".

"Police have been accused of misbehaving with one of our women wrestlers. They are the accused and they are only probing the matter. The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) will probe the matter. DCW chief Swati Maliwal had reached the spot along with a counsellor last night after receiving the complaint. What did the police do? They threw her away. Police are not allowing investigation. Please read law books and basic law," he said.

He also questioned the police's claims that the policemen were not drunk.

Bharadwaj claimed the the personnel who was allegedly drunk was made to throw up by the police so that he is not detected in an alcohol test. "It was seen by us that he was made to throw up. They will come all clear in the alcohol test. Police trying to save their skin."

Bharadwaj said there were heavy rains on Wednesday therefore the wrestlers could not sleep at the protest site.

"Police should be ashamed. They did not allow cots. Special Commissioner of Police was also on the spot. The DCP was there. Dushyant Phogat sustained head injuries yesterday. How did he sustain head injury? All these dram is being done by them," he alleged.

He even went to the extent of saying that the injuries to police personnel could be self-inflicted.

"There were so many cameramen there but no one captured the injured policemen. Even small-time criminals in Tihar know that they can inflict injuries by scratching themselves or ramming their head into a wall. It is a cheap thing that they inflicted injuries on their own. They are only telling lies," he said.

He also alleged Delhi Police officials are being directed by the Centre to do this.

"This is not Delhi Police's lie but the Centre's lie. The Centre is being exposed."

He also said the protest site was made out-of-bounds for people as the police barricaded the area, not allowing even reporters.

"Our people were lathicharged. Who issued orders for a lathicharge? What was happening? Police will have to answer. The Centre's arrogance was shattered by farmers. Similarly, these women wrestlers will break their arrogance," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said the protesters told her that police personnel were inebriated at the time of the incident.

According to protestors, two wrestlers -- Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat -- were injured in the incident. Phogat, an award-winning wrestler, also received head injuries.

Police said barricades have been put up at several locations across Delhi as precautionary measures to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

On Wednesday night, police detained Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and DCW chairperson Maliwal, when they went to the spot to support the wrestlers.

The wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post. Various political parties, including the Congress and AAP, have lent their support to the wrestlers.