Delhi Police to avoid placing barricades in peak hours

Delhi Police to avoid placing barricades in peak hours to prevent traffic jams

According to an official order dated December 25, the setting up of barricades on roads by the police for the purpose of checking at times, results in huge traffic jams

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 26 2020, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 13:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has instructed his force to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets using barricades during peak hours as it leads to traffic jams and hampers movement of emergency vehicles.

According to an official order dated December 25, the setting up of barricades on roads by the police for the purpose of checking at times, results in huge traffic jams. This causes inconvenience to commuters and even hampers the movement of emergency vehicles.

"In the interest of public at large, it is desired that putting of non-permanent police pickets, with barricades, during peak hours should be avoided, unless under specific instructions from senior officers," the order from office of the Commissioner of Police stated.

"Whenever such pickets are under operation and the police officials on picket duty observe that their checking has caused a traffic jam, then, in such a situation the picket should be immediately loosened to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Generally speaking the jam should not exceed 6-7 metres," it further stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Police
commissioner
traffic

What's Brewing

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

House parties popular this year

House parties popular this year

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea

'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park

Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park

This reservoir is a haven for birds

This reservoir is a haven for birds

Hampi's granite carvers

Hampi's granite carvers

DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'

DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'

 