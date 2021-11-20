Delhi stadium murder case: Co-accused gets 5-day custody parole to take class 12 exams

A Delhi court has granted five-day custody parole to wrestler Gaurav Loura, one of the accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, involving Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, to appear for his Class 12 examinations.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand allowed Loura to give his exams at a school in Haryana's Jhajjar district and asked him to incur the expenses of being escorted by the police. “The accused is granted custody parole for November 20, November 29, December 1, December 6, and December 10 from 12 noon to 6 pm for attending his exams on the mentioned dates,” the judge said.

The court, in an order dated November 18, directed the accused to deposit Rs 20,000 after the prosecution stated that taking him to another state will cause an unnecessary burden of expenses on the state. "Rest of the expenses shall be borne by the state," the judge said.

The case in which Loura is an accused pertains to the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. Sushil Kumar is the main accused in the case. Loura, a student of the National Institute of Open Schooling, practised wrestling in the Chhatrasal Stadium and belonged to the same village as Kumar, according to the chargesheet.

In one of the videos recovered from the phone of co-accused Prince, Loura is seen beating Dhankar, the final report stated. Loura was arrested on June 26, 2021.

Loura and Kumar, along with several others, are alleged to have assaulted Dhankar and his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar succumbed to his injuries later. According to the post-mortem report, he died due to “cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact”.

