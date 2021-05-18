Delhi's single-day Covid-19 cases dip to 4,482

Delhi's single-day Covid-19 cases dip to 4,482, positivity rate below 7%

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 18 2021, 15:08 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 15:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi's single-day coronavirus cases further dipped to 4,482 on Tuesday, the lowest in a month and a half, and the positivity rate further declined to 6.89 per cent from 8.42 per cent on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 265 persons died of Covid-19, the government data on Tuesday showed.

The national capital conducted over 65,000 tests over the last 24-hour period, which is a substantial increase of more than 10,000 tests on Monday.

 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast

Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

 