Delhi's single-day Covid-19 cases dip to 4,482, positivity rate below 7%

Delhi's single-day coronavirus cases further dipped to 4,482 on Tuesday, the lowest in a month and a half, and the positivity rate further declined to 6.89 per cent from 8.42 per cent on Monday.
In the last 24 hours, 265 persons died of Covid-19, the government data on Tuesday showed.
The national capital conducted over 65,000 tests over the last 24-hour period, which is a substantial increase of more than 10,000 tests on Monday.
