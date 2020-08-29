'Depressed' minor girl kills mother, brother in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

A “depressed” minor girl allegedly shot dead her mother and brother at their residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Saturday, a senior police official said.

The incident took place in the high-security Gautampalli area, which is a few kilometres away from the official residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to a police official, the deceased have been identified as Malini Bajpai (45), wife of a senior railway official, and son Sharad (20).

Police got information about the murders around 3.30 pm.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said they had got information that the wife and son of R D Bajpai, Executive Director, Railway Board, Delhi, have been murdered.

"It was found that the mother and son died of gunshot injuries. The son was shot on the head. During the investigation, it was found that his daughter, who is a juvenile, has committed the crime,” Pandey said.

She confessed to the crime, Pandey said, adding that the weapon used in it has been recovered.

Police said Bajpiai’s inflicted wounds on herself using a razor, which too has been recovered.

"Till now, it has been found that she is in depression. We will send the girl to a juvenile home. Her father is on his way to Lucknow," Pandey said, adding that the bodies were found in a bedroom.

Sujeet Pandey said their servants told them that the entire family had breakfast together in the morning.

After that, they went to sleep. Later, the girl woke up and brought out the weapon, Pandey said.

Pandey said the girl told them that she loaded five bullets into the weapon.

“Of those, three were used," he said, adding that one was shot at a glass, on which the girl had written "disqualified human" for herself.

"After this, she shot her mother and brother," Pandey said.

The police commissioner said a DCP-rank police officer was present when they questioned the girl. “Her grandfather was present throughout," he said.

The police commissioner said there was no forced entry into the house as all doors were closed.

Pandey said six teams were pressed into action to crack the case. UP DGP H C Awasthy was also present at the spot of the crime.