Dera Sacha Sauda chief undergoes tests at PGIMS Rohtak

Dera Sacha Sauda Ram Rahim Singh chief undergoes tests at PGIMS Rohtak after complaining of abdominal pain

Three weeks ago, Singh was admitted to PGIMS after he complained of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuation

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 03 2021, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 19:43 ist
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Credit: AFP File Photo

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria jail, on Thursday underwent some tests at the PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak after he complained of abdominal pain.

The 53-year-old sect head of the Sirsa-headquartered Dera was brought to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences under heavy police escort from Rohtak's Sunaria jail, officials said.

He underwent some tests, including an abdominal CT scan, they said, adding that later the sect chief was sent back to the prison.

Three weeks ago, Singh was admitted to PGIMS after he complained of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuation.

At that time, the Dera chief was discharged after an overnight stay at the hospital.

Singh was discharged after being found stable in an examination by a seven-member board of doctors.

The Dera head has been lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since 2017 following his conviction for raping two of his women disciples.

In August 2017, he sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the two rape cases. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dera Sacha Sauda
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Rohtak

Related videos

What's Brewing

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 