DH Toon | Construction of PM's new residence in midst of devastating second Covid-19 wave draws flak

The Narendra Modi-led government has been under heavy criticism over the past few days after a proposal to build a brand new residence for the prime minister was approved in the midst of a devasting Covid-19 second wave.
The project is set to be completed by December 2022 and is currently under way. The Central Public Works Department on Tuesday was given a nod to begin the project by a government-appointed panel.
