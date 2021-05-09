DH Toon | New residence for PM Modi amid pandemic?

DH Toon | Construction of PM's new residence in midst of devastating second Covid-19 wave draws flak

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 09 2021, 06:29 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 07:37 ist
DH Illustration. Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Narendra Modi-led government has been under heavy criticism over the past few days after a proposal to build a brand new residence for the prime minister was approved in the midst of a devasting Covid-19 second wave.

The project is set to be completed by December 2022 and is currently under way. The Central Public Works Department on Tuesday was given a nod to begin the project by a government-appointed panel.

DH Toon
Central Vista Redevelopment Project
New Delhi
Delhi

