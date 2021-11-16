DH Toon | Delhiites back to 'work from home'

DH Toon | Delhiites back to 'work from home'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 16 2021, 05:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 05:31 ist

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to call an emergency meeting on Tuesday to take measures like stopping non-essential construction transport, power plants and implementing work from home.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Air Pollution
Air Quality Index
Supreme Court
India News
DH Toon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Delhiites back to 'work from home'

DH Toon | Delhiites back to 'work from home'

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

The secret to a better internet? Post less, chat more

The secret to a better internet? Post less, chat more

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Rains lash Bengaluru; houses, roads flooded

Rains lash Bengaluru; houses, roads flooded

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

 