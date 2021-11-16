The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to call an emergency meeting on Tuesday to take measures like stopping non-essential construction transport, power plants and implementing work from home.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Delhiites back to 'work from home'
Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive
Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP
The secret to a better internet? Post less, chat more
In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station
Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study
Rains lash Bengaluru; houses, roads flooded
How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic