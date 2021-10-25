Dhami flags off trek to find historic routes to Chardham

Dhami flags off trek to find historic Chardham routes

The trekking team will traverse a distance of more than 1,200 km in 50 days to find the old routes

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Oct 25 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 16:00 ist
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off a 25-member team of experts on a trek to explore the historic pilgrimage routes to Chardham.

"I feel proud to have a motivated team of young men out to explore the historic pilgrimage routes to Chardham. It is a big step towards conserving our centuries-old heritage," Dhami said.

It will also help in spreading environmental awareness besides promoting adventure sports, he said. 

Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand
chardham
Indian history

