Digvijaya's tongue is his enemy, says BJP's Uma Bharti

She was replying to a query on Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and bitter Sangh Parivar critic, donating Rs 1.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jan 22 2021, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 17:30 ist
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is a knowledgeable and well-read person but "his tongue is his enemy" and therefore he could not carve out a "suitable place" for himself in his party, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Friday.

She was replying to a query on Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and bitter Sangh Parivar critic, donating Rs 1.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"Digvijayaji is knowledgeable and well-read. But he has no control over his statements. His tongue is his enemy. (That is why) He is a senior leader but has failed to carve out a suitable place in the Congress," Bharti told reporters.

She said Singh may have donated the amount out of "reverence".

Singh had, on Monday, written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about the exclusion of "main Shankaracharyas of the Sanatan Dharma" in the Ram Temple trust, and had also enclosed a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 as donation for the construction of the temple

Digvijay Singh
Uma Bharti
Ram Temple
BJP
Congress

