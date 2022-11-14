Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Villagers say that the people of the village were troubled by the dog

IANS
IANS, Ghaziabad,
  • Nov 14 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 15:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In a shocking incident, a dog was hanged to death by two youths in Ghaziabad. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, two men were seen hanging a dog with the noose. They were also holding one end of the rope in their hands, which both were pulling towards them with full force, so that the dog suffocates.

After the incident came to light, the police called the youths seen in the video to the police station for questioning.

In the police investigation, it has been found that this case is related to Elaichipur village under Tronica City police station area.

It is being said that the video, which went viral, is about three months old. At the same time, after the matter reached the police, the villagers were scared and did not want to talk to anyone about the matter.

The villagers say that the people of the village were troubled by that dog. The youths together made a plan to kill it.

Dog
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Ghaziabad

