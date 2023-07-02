Don't demolish religious structures, Atish urges L-G

Don't demolish religious structures in Delhi: AAP's Atishi urges L-G Saxena

The fresh request by the AAP minister came after a temple and a mazar were removed amid heavy police deployment in northeast Delhi.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 02 2023, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 23:03 ist
Delhi minister Atishi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to "withdraw his orders" to demolish religious structures in the national capital.

The fresh request by the PWD minister came after a temple and a mazar were removed amid heavy police deployment in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura Chowk Sunday morning to pave the way for the construction of a flyover.

Police said the decision to remove the two structures was taken at a "religious committee" meeting a few days ago and a proper dialogue was held with the residents and local leaders.

Atishi tweeted about the demolition of the religious structures. 

"LG sir: Few days ago, I had written a letter requesting you to withdraw your decision to demolish temples and other religious structures in Delhi. But today a temple in Bhajanpura was demolished again. I request you again to ensure that temples and other religious structures are not demolished in Delhi. People's faith is attached to them," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP leader had written to Saxena on June 22 requesting him to withdraw the decision of demolition of religious places. Her letter came following a row between locals and the authorities in east Delhi's Mandawali area when officials allegedly removed the grille encroaching upon the footpath near a temple on June 22.

Talking to PTI Video, she said former Delhi deputy minister Manish Sisodia had received a file regarding demolition of religious structures in January this year but he rejected it saying that the site plans can be modified.

"But LG sir sidelined his (Sisodia's) suggestions and instead said that this is a law and order matter. The files pertaining to such structures should be sent directly to him rather than through the elected government," Atishi said.

Later in the day, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar addressed a press conference and echoed similar views. He also demanded that the decision to demolish temples should be withdrawn.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Atishi
AAP
New Delhi
India News
V K Saxena

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

India win the battle of equals

India win the battle of equals

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

 