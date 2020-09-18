Drugs worth crores recovered in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday recovered six kilograms of cocaine worth crores of rupees on the disclosure of four persons arrested in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

An official said the police arrested four suspected persons in Old Town, Baramulla and on their disclosure six packets of narcotic drugs were recovered.

“The drugs are like cocaine and weigh about 6 kgs,” he said.

The officer said that a case (FIR no. 160/2020) under section 8/21-29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Baramulla and further investigations are on.

Earlier in June this year, police had arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant associates and recovered heroin worth Rs 100 crore from their possession in north Kashmir’s Handwara.

On September 14, a man was arrested with seven kgs of heroin worth Rs 35 crore in Jammu region’s Rajouri district.

According to reports, in Srinagar and Anantnag districts of Kashmir alone, drugs worth Rs 3.7 crores are sold every day. The number of drug addicts in the twin districts has increased to 17,000 according to a recent study conducted by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS).