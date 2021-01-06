DTC Board okays fund for procurement of 1,000 new buses

DTC Board okays fund for procurement of 1,000 new buses

The Board, in its meeting on Wednesday, also approved increasing the ceiling of gratuity for DTC employees from present Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 06 2021, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 20:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board on Wednesday approved the fund for procurement of 1,000 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses which will boost public transport in the national capital.

The Board, in its meeting on Wednesday, also approved increasing the ceiling of gratuity for DTC employees from present Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, according to a statement.

The meeting chaired by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot approved funds for procurement of 1,000 air-conditioned low floor CNG (BS-VI compliant) buses, the DTC statement said. Funds for annual maintenance of buses up to 7.5 lakh km per bus covering 12 years comprehensive maintenance insurance were also approved in the meeting, it said.

The new low floor CNG buses would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other features besides being friendly to differently- abled passengers.

"We have approved funds for the procurement of 1,000 low floor CNG Buses as well as for comprehensive annual maintenance of these buses for their entire life time. This will help in reducing down time of buses and increase overall user experience," Gahlot said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Buses
Kailash Gahlot

What's Brewing

Facebook drops 'likes' button from public pages

Facebook drops 'likes' button from public pages

Pandemic drives more Indians to illegal mica mines

Pandemic drives more Indians to illegal mica mines

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

460 Naxals killed, 161 security crew dead since 2018

460 Naxals killed, 161 security crew dead since 2018

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

 