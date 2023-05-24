DU to launch centre on tribal studies

DU to launch centre on tribal studies

The proposal in this regard will be presented at a meeting of the Academic Council on Friday, the official added

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2023, 21:28 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 21:34 ist
Delhi University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Delhi University will start a multi-disciplinary centre on tribal studies to educate students about the contribution of tribal leaders to society during various eras of Indian history, a senior varsity official said on Wednesday.

The proposal in this regard will be presented at a meeting of the Academic Council on Friday, the official added.

An ordinance issued recently said the new centre will have seven major objectives, which include understanding the term "tribe" from an India-centric perspective and studying the "social, cultural, linguistic, religious, economic, and environmental diversity and commonalities" of different tribes.

The students will get to "study and document various Lok traditions of India's tribes including their indigenous/traditional knowledge", according to the ordinance.

The centre also aims to highlight the role of tribal leaders in India's struggle for freedom and "bring out to prominence the unsung heroes among them", the ordinance added.

Another focus area of the new centre is the identification of the problems of Denotified and Nomadic tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) with reference to conservation, development and special health needs.

Students of the centre will also get a chance to study the significance of forest-tribe relationships with a focus on the stability of forest ecosystems and livelihood issues.

According to the ordinance, a new body will be set up under the Executive Council of the university to monitor the multi-disciplinary centre's governance.

All expenditures of the centre such as on seminars, research projects, teaching, publications, administration, equipment and other support activities shall be made adhering to the General Financial Rules, allocation and other rules and regulations as applicable, the ordinance mentioned.

"Additional financial support can be sought from various government agencies or through collaborations with national and international agencies according to the requirements from time to time," it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Delhi University
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

 