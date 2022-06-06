ED conducts searches at Satyendar Jain's residence

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at Delhi Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, news agency ANI reported.
ED had arrested Jain in a money laundering case last week. He was taken on remand by the ED till June 9 on an order issued by a Delhi court.
More to follow...
