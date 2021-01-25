Elaborate security in place for Republic Day celebrations in Rajasthan

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Rajasthan for the Republic Day celebrations where the state-level function will be held in the capital city on Tuesday.

“Apart from regular arrangements, the compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour will also be ensured during the functions on January 26,” Saurabh Srivastava, ADG (law and order) said.

He said all the range IGs, district SPs and other senior officers have been asked to remain alert. Additional police forces will be available as per the requirement, he said.

“Elaborate security arrangements will be in place across the state on Republic Day for which instructions have been issued to the officers. Compliance of Covid-19 related rules like social distancing and wearing of face masks, will be ensured during the functions,” Srivastava said.

The state-level function will be held in SMS stadium, Jaipur which will start at 9.30 am with the arrival of Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Performance by folk artists, police and military band, a motorcycle show and horse show by riders will also be held during the one-hour programme, an official of the general administration department said.

“Thermal screening of guests and visitors will be done at the time of entry to the venue. Seating arrangements will also be made as per social distancing norms,” he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will unfurl the tricolour at his residence at 7 am and attend the Republic Day functions at PCC office, Badi Chaupar and SMS stadium. He will also pay tributes to martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti.