Elder brother of Atiq Ahmed gang member arrested in UP

The elder brother of an alleged member of the Atiq Ahmed gang, carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on him has been arrested, police said on Friday.
Abdul Wali is the elder brother of Abdul Kavi, an accused in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Wali was arrested on Thursday near Minhajpur village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.
Also Read | UP Police recreate crime scene of Atiq, Ashraf killing
There was information that Wali was trying to surrender in court. He was arrested before that, the SP said, adding the arrested accused was wanted in several cases registered at Sarai Akil police station.
