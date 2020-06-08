Election Commission official tests COVID-19 positive

Election Commission official tests COVID-19 positive

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2020, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 13:04 ist
The official sits on the second floor of Nirvachan Sadan and is attached with the electronic voting machine (EVM) division of the poll panel. Credit/PTI Photo

An official of the Election Commission has tested positive for COVID-19, sources in the poll panel said on Monday.

The official, an assistant section officer, had tested positive on Friday evening, the sources said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He sits on the second floor of Nirvachan Sadan and is attached with the electronic voting machine (EVM) division of the poll panel.

All standard operating procedures issued by the Union Health Ministry to deal with such cases are being followed, the sources said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Election Commission of India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
EVM

What's Brewing

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 