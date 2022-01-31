Elections keep happening but Budget Session very important, must make it 'fruitful': PM Modi

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought help of Opposition parties to make the session fruitful even as all parties are gearing up for the Assembly polls in five states.

"I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for the entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights. I hope that all political parties will discuss and debate in the Parliament with an open mind and help take the nation forward," PM Modi said.

Addressing the media ahead of the start of the Budget Session, Modi said that in today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India and asserted that a confidence is being instilled in the world for India for its economic progress, vaccination programme and Made in India vaccines.

Stating that Parliament sessions and debates get affected due to elections from time to time, PM Modi requested all MPs to cooperate.

Modi also called for discussions with an open-mind to help take the country on the path to development swiftly.

The session comes ahead of assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa.

