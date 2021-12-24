Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Mumanhal village of Arwani area in the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces which retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.

