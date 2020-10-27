Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J&K's Budgam

An encounter broke out on Tuesday between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Moachwah in Chadoora area of Budgam district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces positions.

The exchange of firing was going on between the two sides but there were no reports of casualties so far.