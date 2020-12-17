Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir; militant arrested

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, militant arrested

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, an official said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 17 2020, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 10:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A militant was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baba Gund Khaleel area in Anantnag district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

One militant was arrested by the security forces in an injured condition and rushed to SMHS hospital here, the official said. 

He said the arrested militant, who sustained bullet injury in the abdomen, was identified as Zaheer Abbas Lone, a resident of Pulwama district. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
militant
Anantnag

What's Brewing

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

K'taka school teachers show how they survived pandemic

K'taka school teachers show how they survived pandemic

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul

Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

 