Ensure uniformity in price of Covid-19 vaccines: Mayawati to Centre

Ensure uniformity in price of Covid vaccines: Mayawati

The Centre should also ensure supply of oxygen to hospitals, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 23 2021, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 10:34 ist
BSP supremo Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Centre formulate a national policy to ensure uniformity in prices of Covid-19 vaccines.

"The price of Covid-19 vaccine is not uniform and different rates have been fixed for the Centre, states and private hospitals. The Centre should intervene in this matter and formulate a national policy and implement it to bring uniformity in the vaccine prices," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Also, in view of shortage of oxygen in big hospitals of different states and the national capital, the Centre should stop the industrial/commercial use of oxygen and ensure its supply to hospitals. We also demand that special attention is given to supply of emergency medicines," she added.

The Centre on Monday announced a liberalised vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible for getting vaccination from May 1.

The Serum Institute of India on Wednesday announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Mayawati
UP

