Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Badal tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

, Jan 19 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH ) here.

DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus.

"He is stable," Sharma added.

Watch latest videos by DH here: