Sisodia moves SC seeking bail in CBI & ED cases

Excise policy case: AAP leader Manish Sisodia moves SC seeking bail in CBI & ED cases

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case on March 9.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 16:00 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the CBI and ED cases arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

He has moved the apex court challenging the two orders of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his separate bail petitions in these cases.

Sisodia, who also held the excise portfolio among many that he handled as the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the "scam", and has been in custody since then. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.

The high court had on May 30 denied bail to him in the excise policy scam case being probed by the CBI, saying having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister, he is a "high-profile" person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.

On July 3, the high court had declined him bail in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, holding the charges against him were "very serious in nature".

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case on March 9.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manish Sisodia
Enforcement Directorate
CBI
ED
Delhi
AAP

Related videos

What's Brewing

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

 