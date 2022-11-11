Excise policy leaked to Sisodia's friends, alleges BJP

Excise policy leaked to Sisodia's friends before it was made public: Sambit Patra

Patra said that after the CBI initiated a probe, 140 mobile phones were 'crushed' to 'destroy evidence'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 11 2022, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 13:56 ist
BJP leader Sambit Patra. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Friday attacked the AAP after it announced 10 promises for the MCD polls, saying that those who have warrants issued in their names cannot give guarantees.

BJP leader Sambit Patra alleged that while the excise policy was made public on July 5, 2021, a copy of the policy was leaked on May 31, 2021, to the "friends" of Manish Sisodia.

Patra said the Delhi government handed over the wholesale liquor business to private players and allowed cartelisation by giving multiple retail licenses to big companies.

"Two businessmen were arrested in the case and advance payment worth Rs 100 crore was taken from these two businessmen and their companies," Patra said.

He further added that the CBI initiated a probe, 140 mobile phones worth Rs 1.2 crore were changed by 34 people including "accused number one" Manish Sisodia. "These phones were crushed to erase digital evidence," Patra said.

"Those who have warrants issued in their names cannot give guarantees," he said in response to a question regarding the 10 guarantees for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections announced by the AAP earlier in the day.

(With PTI inputs)

