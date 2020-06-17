Extremely sad, says Mayawati on 20 jawans martyred

Extremely sad, disturbing: Mayawati on 20 soldiers martyred in India-China clash

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 17 2020, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 14:38 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Credit: AFP Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday termed the killing of 20 Army personnel, including a colonel, during a face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh as "extremely sad" and "shocking".

Get all the updates on the India-China border tension here

In a series of tweets in Hindi, she said, "The news of the martyrdom of 20 soldiers, including a colonel, in Ladakh during a stand-off with Chinese troops is extremely sad and shocking (jhakjorne wala), especially when Government of India is working to diffuse border tension between both the countries. The government should take steps in the interest of the country with utmost alertness and 'soojhboojh' (wisdom)".

Read: At least 20 Indian Army personnel martyred in face-off with China in Ladakh

In another tweet, she said, "The country is confident that the government will take the right decision at the right time while upholding its honour, and will not allow anyone to take even an inch of the nation's land."

Also read — What made China covet Galwan Valley again after six decades

She also said that it was good that the country had united at such a crucial juncture, while ignoring the government's shortcomings and added that now the government has to stand the test of people's expectations. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bahujan Samaj Party
Mayawati
Indian Army

What's Brewing

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Student handles COVID-19 dead bodies for mother's meds

Student handles COVID-19 dead bodies for mother's meds

The Lead: Reality of child marriage in India

The Lead: Reality of child marriage in India

Defence canteen orders for Pernod, Diageo dry up

Defence canteen orders for Pernod, Diageo dry up

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

DH Deciphers | Why India, China are fighting at Galwan

DH Deciphers | Why India, China are fighting at Galwan

 