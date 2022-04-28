Eye on polls, Nadda meets senior BJP leaders from MP

Eye on polls, Nadda holds meeting with senior party leaders from Madhya Pradesh

In the 2018 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had the lost elections narrowly and the Congress went on to form the government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 14:30 ist
BJP president JP Nadda. Credit: IANS Photo

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting with senior leaders of the party's Madhya Pradesh unit including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The meeting, which was held at 11 Ashoka Road, the BJP's old headquarters, was aimed at taking stock of the BJP's preparation for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh next year, sources said.

Besides Chouhan, the meeting was attended by BJP's state president VD Sharma, senior minister in the state government Narottam Mishra and the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijavargiya.

BJP's poll in-charge for the state Muralidhar Rao and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were also present in the meeting. 

In the 2018 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had the lost elections narrowly and the Congress went on to form the government.

But later defections in the Congress led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who along with his supporters joined the BJP, again brought the saffron party back to power in the state.

Nadda has been holding meeting with leaders from states which are scheduled to go for polls next year.

Earlier this month, he had held similar meeting with BJP leaders from Rajasthan including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

J P Nadda
Madhya Pradesh
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Google to now take phone number removal requests

 