Facing humiliation at the hands of minister, Vice-Chancellor of medical university resigns in Punjab

Facing humiliation at the hands of a minister in the AAP government, one of country's top orthopaedic surgeons and Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Raj Bahadur sent his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday.

Raj Bahadur resigned citing humiliation by Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra during his visit to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot on Friday.

The newly-inducted minister was caught in a row when he asked Raj Bahadur to lie on a "dirty" patient's bed during the visit.

A video of the minister "forcibly asking the Vice-Chancellor to lie on the bed" has gone viral on the social media.

The minister can be heard speaking "rudely" with the Vice-Chancellor over the lack of cleanliness in the medical college.

The act was by the minister was termed as "humiliating" by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). they have demanded an apology from the health minister for his conduct.

The Indian Ortho Association has condemned the incident as well.

O.P. Chaudhary, secretary to vice-chancellor, also submitted his resignation.

Chetan Singh Jouramajra had replaced Vijay Singla as the health minster of the state after the latter was sacked by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over allegations of corruption.