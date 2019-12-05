Fake currency racket busted in UP, three arrested

With the arrest of three persons, police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a fake currency racket in Mehmoodnagar locality here and seized fake Indian counterfeit notes of Rs 59,000 face value.

The fake currency notes were in the domination of Rs 2000, 500 and 100, senior superintendent of police Abhishekh Yadav said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house in the Mehmoodnagar area and arrested the accused and also seized a printer-scanner along with fake currency notes.

The accused were identified as Gulfam, Salman and Sarik.